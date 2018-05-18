The Bob Cesca Show: I Can’t Take This Anymore
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
I Can’t Take This Anymore — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Collusion everywhere; Senate Judiciary Committee says Putin used the NRA to collude with Trump; Senate Intelligence Committee says Russia interfered to help Trump; Rudy is lying about indicting the president; Cohen files missing from FinCen database; Michael Cohen can’t take this anymore; Crossfire Hurricane; Trump Organization lawyer coordinated with Russians on messaging; Cohen Me, Cohen You; and so much more.