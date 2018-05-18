 

The Bob Cesca Show: I Can’t Take This Anymore

189
Humor • Views: 2,997
2

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

I Can’t Take This Anymore — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Collusion everywhere; Senate Judiciary Committee says Putin used the NRA to collude with Trump; Senate Intelligence Committee says Russia interfered to help Trump; Rudy is lying about indicting the president; Cohen files missing from FinCen database; Michael Cohen can’t take this anymore; Crossfire Hurricane; Trump Organization lawyer coordinated with Russians on messaging; Cohen Me, Cohen You; and so much more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Masterpiece Theater-Little WomenTonight Masterpiece Theater presents Little Women. This latest production promises to be a good one with some well known actors and actresses. The March girls are played by relative unknowns. Please check your local PBS stations for the times in ...
PhillyPretzel
5 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 254 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ry Cooder - the Prodigal Son (Live in Studio) "The Prodigal Son", Ry' Cooder's first new solo release in six years, is set for release May 11, 2018! Pre-order / stream "The Prodigal Son" here: found.ee Directed by Jeff Coffman Follow Ry:Official Website: rycooder.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.com LYRICSnow, the ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 327 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Charlie Puth - ‘How Long’ [Official Video] Download and Stream "How Long": atlantic.lnk.to Pre-Order Voicenotes: atlantic.lnk.to Exclusive VoiceNotes Merchandise Bundles Available Here: smarturl.it Follow Charlie:charlieputh.comtwitter.comfacebook.cominstagram.com THE VOICENOTES TOURwith Charlie Puth and Hailee SteinfeldTickets & VIP: charlieputh.com #VoicenotesTour Dates:07/11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage07/13 – Boston, ...
Thanos
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 163 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Welles - Rock N Roll [Audio Only] PreOrder Welles Album "Red Trees and White Trashes" featuring "Seventeen" and "Rock N Roll"ffm.to Listen to Rock N Roll: ffm.toListen to Seventeen: ffm.to CONNECT: wellesmusic.comfacebook.cominstagram.com@wellesmusic--ROCK N ROLLdoesn't eatdoesn't sleepdoes drugsjus shrugs & says leave me beROCK N ROLLis a ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 245 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
WALK the MOON - Kamikaze (Official Video) Get WALK THE MOON's new album 'What If Nothing' featuring "Kamikaze" and "One Foot":iTunes - wtmband.comSpotify - wtmband.comApple Music - wtmband.comAmazon - wtmband.comGoogle Play - wtmband.comMerch Store - wtmband.com Catch WTM On Tour - wtmband.com Follow WALK THE MOON:walkthemoonband.comfacebook.com@WALKTHEMOONbandinstagram.com ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 479 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Is Watching You Closer Than You Watch Him, Thanks NSA I would love to see my friends offer a string of sensible suggestions for protecting our meta data, our digital privacy as best we can in the comments. Technology cuts both ways. Corporation and governments have scale, money. We ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 508 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Jacob Collier - Fields of Gold (BBC Radio Scotland Session)Just Jacob and a piano: first ever recording of a spell-binding cover, live from BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay in Glasgow. For more: bbc.co.uk
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,014 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Pete Yorn, Scarlett Johansson - Bad Dreams Listen to Pete Yorn & Scarlett Johansson’s “Bad Dreams” now: peteyorn.lnk.to Pre-Order Apart EP available June 1: peteyorn.lnk.to Pre-Save Apart EP available June 1: peteyorn.lnk.to apart.peteyorn.com Directed By Sophie Muller Follow Pete:facebook.com @PeteYorn instagram.com Music video by Pete Yorn ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,016 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs