 

On Twitter, Donald Trump Announces His Intention to Abuse the Powers of the Presidency

On weekends I usually try to give the politics a break and focus on soul-restoring activities, but man. This guy in the White House.

Once again, President Racist Grandpa is simply parroting the latest propaganda he picked up from Fox News this morning.

But if Trump actually follows through on this vow to order the Department of Justice to launch a politically motivated investigation of his enemies, it may very well provoke the constitutional crisis we’ve known he was headed for since his election.

