On Twitter, Donald Trump Announces His Intention to Abuse the Powers of the Presidency

On weekends I usually try to give the politics a break and focus on soul-restoring activities, but man. This guy in the White House.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Once again, President Racist Grandpa is simply parroting the latest propaganda he picked up from Fox News this morning.

But if Trump actually follows through on this vow to order the Department of Justice to launch a politically motivated investigation of his enemies, it may very well provoke the constitutional crisis we’ve known he was headed for since his election.

Reactions:

I would like a lawyer to explain to me why that last tweet from POTUS is not a big deal, because it seems like maybe it’s a pretty big deal. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 20, 2018

There it is. He has finally crossed the red line and ordered up a DOJ investigation of his political opponents, as well as career law enforcement agents. Moment of truth for Rosenstein and Sessions and moment of danger for the country. https://t.co/LE8P0AmNDq — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) May 20, 2018

The Department of Justice doesn’t open investigations for political puposes, which is what the president says today he will order tomorrow. There are rules. And I’m convinced there are people left in this government who will follow them. — Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) May 20, 2018

Trump’s claim of an embedded “spy” is nonsense. His “demand” DOJ investigate something they know to be untrue is an abuse of power, and an effort to distract from his growing legal problems. Never mind that DOJ has warned that lives and alliances are at risk. He doesn’t care. https://t.co/c1itPmiHnv — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 20, 2018