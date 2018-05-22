The Bob Cesca Show: Two Free Phones and a Bag of Coins
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Two Free Phones And A Bag Of Coins — NSFW; Supreme Leader Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The North Korea summit might be pushed back; Trump continues to use an unsecured phone; Trump administration continues to nap in the face of Russian attacks; DHS secretary doesn’t know about why Russia attacked; 13 angry Democrats; Trump continues to appease China with ZTE deal; Don Junior is so screwed; Josh Barro’s horrendous column about Trump and the Clintons; and so much more.