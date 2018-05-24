The Bob Cesca Show: This Is a Dark Ride
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
This Is A Dark Ride — NSFW; Author and podcaster Kimberley A. Johnson is here; Trump cancels North Korea summit; South Korea bewildered; Trump misspells Kim Jong Un; James Clapper confirms that Trump won because of the Russia attack; Constitutional Crisis Underway; Two DOJ Briefings with lawmakers; Jeff Flake nailed Trump again; Tomi Lahren hit by water; American voters are stupid; Jared Kushner gets his security clearance; Michael Cohen paid $400K by Ukraine; and so much more.