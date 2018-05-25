Pure Good Fun: The Jamiroquai Bee Gees Mashup by Pomplamoose
Music • Views: 2,157
Listen on Spotify: spoti.fi
Become a patron of our music: patreon.com
A mashup of Stayin’ Alive (Bee Gees) and Virtual Insanity (Jamiroquai) by Pomplamoose
CREDITS
Lead Vocals: Nataly Dawn
Keys: Jack Conte
Guit: Brian Green
Bass: Sam Wilkes
Drums: Rob Humphreys
Background Vocals (left): Loren Battley
Background Vocals (right): Sarah Dugas
Engineer: Tim Sonnefeld
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Cinematography/Editing: Ricky Chavez
Recorded at Redstar Recording in Los Angeles.