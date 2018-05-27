Here We Go Again: The Latest Round of Media Dithering About Trump’s Constant Lying

YouTube

How many times have we done this since Trump started running for president? I’ve lost count. Every few weeks or months, some media outlet runs a story that egregiously glosses over Donald Trump’s constant, blatant dishonesty and we’re off on another round of deflecting, denying and dithering about whether the media should call this garbage what it is: lying.

This is a president who lies in unprecedented volume, with a true sociopath’s lack of conscience. A raging unfettered narcissist who degrades everything and everyone he touches, enabled by a media who refuse to deal with it in a direct, fearless way.

Now, obviously, it’s not all journalists or all media. But a disturbingly large number of reporters for the most highly respected media organizations have completely abdicated their responsibility to tell the truth, in the face of this sociopathic liar.

On one level it’s good to see CNN’s Brian Stelter bringing up the issue and letting some journalists who aren’t afraid to call out Trump’s lies speak out. But how many times are we going to go through this debate over whether it’s too mean and unfair to call Trump a liar, while he happily goes about his business of wrecking American institutions and sowing discord for his personal enrichment?

OK, rant over. But man, this is really getting old.