Donald Trump Uses Memorial Day as an Opportunity to Boast and Say How Much Fallen Soldiers Would Admire Him

It’s no longer surprising to see this kind of offensive overbearing narcissism from our so-called president, but we should never stop being appalled at his utter lack of class. Today’s example: he uses Memorial Day as yet another opportunity to brag.

And this time, the craven coward who dodged the draft in Vietnam with phony “bone spurs” dares to speak for soldiers who died so that this disgusting egomaniac could be president. Nauseating.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

Do I need to point out that Memorial Day isn’t supposed to be a “happy” occasion?

Here’s what a real president sounds like on Memorial Day.