Take a Vacation With Moonchild: “Nobody”
New album Voyager out NOW!
Stream on Spotify : goo.gl
Buy CD/Digital/Vinyl on Bandcamp : goo.gl
Thank you to the Netherlands,Germany, Italy, Austria, Latvia, and Switzerland for being so beautiful.
Credits:
Produced by Moonchild
Music written by Andris Mattson, Amber Navran, and Max Bryk
Lyrics written by Amber Navran
All Instruments played by Andris Mattson except
Violins - Michelle Tseng, Nora Germain
Viola- Bryan Gonzalez
Cello- Karen Hall
French Horn - Aija Mattson
Video by Andris Mattson
Lyrics:
can’t we just fly, can’t we let go
breathe in and sigh, just let it show
don’t wait and see, let it be so
can’t we just fly, nobody has to know
the more I look around, the less I’ve found, to keep me here
everyone that I cared for, absorbed in their excuses, has disappeared
it happens naturally, that’s what they tell me
but alone feels just the same
it’s you it’s you it’s only you, that makes it feel okay
so can’t we just get away
can’t we just fly, can’t we let go
breathe in and sigh, just let it show
don’t wait and see, let it be so
can’t we just fly, nobody has to know
the more I look around, the more I’ve found, for us to see
don’t worry what they’d say if we left today, at least we’d be free
responsibility, is fine sometimes
but I want to live young
no matter where we go, it’ll feel like home
ain’t nothing that I need but your love
can’t we just fly, can’t we let go
breathe in and sigh, just let it show
don’t wait and see, let it be so
can’t we just fly, nobody has to know
2x
can’t we just get away, come back another day
don’t worry what they’d say
can’t we just get away, come back another day
don’t you, don’t you worry