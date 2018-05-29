Take a Vacation With Moonchild: “Nobody”

YouTube

New album Voyager out NOW!

Stream on Spotify : goo.gl

Buy CD/Digital/Vinyl on Bandcamp : goo.gl

Thank you to the Netherlands,Germany, Italy, Austria, Latvia, and Switzerland for being so beautiful.

Credits:

Produced by Moonchild

Music written by Andris Mattson, Amber Navran, and Max Bryk

Lyrics written by Amber Navran

All Instruments played by Andris Mattson except

Violins - Michelle Tseng, Nora Germain

Viola- Bryan Gonzalez

Cello- Karen Hall

French Horn - Aija Mattson

Video by Andris Mattson

Lyrics:

can’t we just fly, can’t we let go

breathe in and sigh, just let it show

don’t wait and see, let it be so

can’t we just fly, nobody has to know

the more I look around, the less I’ve found, to keep me here

everyone that I cared for, absorbed in their excuses, has disappeared

it happens naturally, that’s what they tell me

but alone feels just the same

it’s you it’s you it’s only you, that makes it feel okay

so can’t we just get away

can’t we just fly, can’t we let go

breathe in and sigh, just let it show

don’t wait and see, let it be so

can’t we just fly, nobody has to know

the more I look around, the more I’ve found, for us to see

don’t worry what they’d say if we left today, at least we’d be free

responsibility, is fine sometimes

but I want to live young

no matter where we go, it’ll feel like home

ain’t nothing that I need but your love

can’t we just fly, can’t we let go

breathe in and sigh, just let it show

don’t wait and see, let it be so

can’t we just fly, nobody has to know

2x

can’t we just get away, come back another day

don’t worry what they’d say

can’t we just get away, come back another day

don’t you, don’t you worry