 

Roseanne Blames Ambien; Ambien Says “Racism Is Not a Known Side Effect”

Employing the “Mel Gibson” defense for racist outburst has so far, had little efficacy
Khal Wimpo (the extinguisher of tiki torches)
225
Culture
1

(scene from Ambien social media team office)

“Dum-te-dum, not much going on with the feeds right now, a couple of people hating on the corporate butterfly logo, no big …

WHAT THE FUCK!!

Um … that’s now how this works …

NEXT: call to Chief of Marketing

“Um sir, we seem to have a problem on Twitter. It’s Roseanne…”

WHAT THE FUCK!

I’m not defending this, but I’m defending this and next Imma gonna attack anyone decent…

So, after saying that she didn’t want to be defended, she started ReTweeting all the dimwits, fucktards and scumbags jumping to her defense …

Lovely people, all of you.

Meanwhile, I’m guessing that over at Sanofil, the entire C-suite is busily alternating between shitting their pants, and hiding under their desks. Finally, someone picked up the phone and called the crisis comms agency, who restored order

… but not before the internet gave us this:

Good to know, guys.

