Roseanne Blames Ambien; Ambien Says “Racism Is Not a Known Side Effect”
(scene from Ambien social media team office)
“Dum-te-dum, not much going on with the feeds right now, a couple of people hating on the corporate butterfly logo, no big …
WHAT THE FUCK!!
NEXT: call to Chief of Marketing
“Um sir, we seem to have a problem on Twitter. It’s Roseanne…”
WHAT THE FUCK!
So, after saying that she didn’t want to be defended, she started ReTweeting all the dimwits, fucktards and scumbags jumping to her defense …
Meanwhile, I’m guessing that over at Sanofil, the entire C-suite is busily alternating between shitting their pants, and hiding under their desks. Finally, someone picked up the phone and called the crisis comms agency, who restored order
— Castaignede (@Castaignede) May 30, 2018
… but not before the internet gave us this: