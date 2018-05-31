Samantha Bee Apologizes for Calling Ivanka Trump the C-Word - All Videos From Her Latest Show Are Deleted From YouTube

Here we go again. Today the Trump gang used the power of the presidency to attack Samantha Bee for applying the “C word” to Ivanka Trump in her latest show.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Bee’s language was “vile and vicious.” “The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” Sanders said.

Imagine what it’s like when Trump and his cronies call out the right wing mob like this to attack one of their perceived enemies. Samantha apologized not long after this attack.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

And if you take a look at our previous post, you’ll see that the video of her segment about Rudy Giuliani is now unavailable.

All the videos from her latest show have been deleted from YouTube, even the ones that had nothing to do with Ivanka Trump.

This is an incredibly bad precedent being set here.