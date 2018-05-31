 

Yet Another Exceptional NPR Tiny Desk Concert: The Band’s Visit

58
Music • Views: 1,170
2

YouTube

May 21, 2018 | Josh Rogosin — After nearly 800 Tiny Desk concerts, The Band’s Visit is the first Broadway musical ever to play the series.

The crew from the show, which opened last November at the Ethel Barrymore Theater, descended on NPR at 8:30 a.m. — seven musicians, five actors, a wardrobe department, a make-up artist, a publicist, a music director, the composer and even a vlogger. We started early so they could hustle back to Manhattan for a 7 p.m. curtain.

The story of The Band’s Visit, composer David Yazbek told the Tiny Desk audience, “is about hope and faith and silence and music.” It tells the tale of Egyptian musicians stranded in a small Israeli village. The townspeople have no choice but to take them in. Eventually, the love of music allows the characters to see past their differences and form an unlikely bond in a single night. The musical was adapted from the 2007 film and has been nominated for 11 Tony Awards.

From the first note strummed on the oud, Yazbek’s nominated score transports the Tiny Desk to the Middle East with traditional instrumentation and melodies, and weaves in beautiful theatrical ballads.

Among the cast are Tony Shalhoub (known for his TV roles in Monk and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Broadway veteran Katrina Lenk (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Once and Indecent). They both have been nominated for their lead performances.

Although it’s a Broadway smash hit, it lacks the opulent, bring-down-the-house song and dance numbers. It’s a more intimate show with some universal messages that fit the up, close and personal space of the Tiny Desk.

The Band’s Visit insists that it’s OK, even essential, to get “stuck” with strangers who have different perspectives. It serves as a poignant reminder that our common connection to music can rise above the noise of intolerance.

Yazbek’s poem Itgara’a, translated here from Arabic and sung a cappella by Tony Shalhoub, sums up the show’s philosophy:

When you drink, drink deeply.

Drink deeply of the moonlight

drink deeply of the dark

of the loneliness

of the joy.

You will never drain the moonlight

you can never end the dark.

In your eyes, the flash of joy

in your mouth, the sweet shock of honey.

You are the joy

you are the loneliness.

Drink deep.

MUSICIANS
Harvey Valdes (oud / guitar), Garo Yellin (cello), Sam Sadigursky (clarinets), Ossama Farouk (darbuka / frame drum), Alexandra Eckhardt (bass), Andrea Grody (piano), David Yazbek (composer / host), Katrina Lenk (“Dina” / vocals), Kristen Sieh (“Iris” / vocals), Adam Kantor (“Telephone Guy” / vocals), Tony Shalhoub (“Tewfiq” / vocals), George Abud (“Camal” / violin / vocals)

SET LIST
“Soraya”
“Omar Sharif”
“Itgara’a”
“Haj-Butrus”
“Answer Me”

CREDITS
Producers: Josh Rogosin, Morgan Noelle Smith, Tom Huizenga, Jeff Rogers; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Niki Walker, Bronson Arcuri, Maia Stern; Production Assistant: Stefanie Fernández; Photo: Eslah Attar/NPR.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Weezer - AfricaStream + download the song: fanlink.to Upcoming tour dates - weezer.com FOLLOW WEEZER Site: weezer.com Facebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.com Spotify: spoti.fi Store: weezerwebstore.com
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 254 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Eat This, Not That Other Stuffblog.timesunion.com By Rob Hoffman on May 24, 2018 at 5:29 AM2MoreA few years ago, a book came out that became very popular amongst those who spend a lot of their time dieting. The book was called Eat This, Not That. ...
rhoffman
1 week ago
Views: 375 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
This Is the Kit - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents This Is The Kit performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded November 28, 2017. Songs:Empty No TeethBullet ProofMoonshine FreezeSolid Grease Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgthisisthekit.co.uk ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 342 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starry Starry Night -Lianne La Havas Provided to YouTube by Warner Music Group Starry Starry Night · Lianne La Havas Loving Vincent (Original Soundtrack) ℗ 2017 Un Pundeas De Monetas, Inc. Under exclusive license to Éditions Milan Music Featured Vocals: Lianne La HavasComposer: Don McLean ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 375 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
LGF Sunday Morning Wakeup Playlist
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 357 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Masterpiece Theater-Little WomenTonight Masterpiece Theater presents Little Women. This latest production promises to be a good one with some well known actors and actresses. The March girls are played by relative unknowns. Please check your local PBS stations for the times in ...
PhillyPretzel
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 893 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ry Cooder - the Prodigal Son (Live in Studio) "The Prodigal Son", Ry' Cooder's first new solo release in six years, is set for release May 11, 2018! Pre-order / stream "The Prodigal Son" here: found.ee Directed by Jeff Coffman Follow Ry:Official Website: rycooder.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.com LYRICSnow, the ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,146 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Charlie Puth - ‘How Long’ [Official Video] Download and Stream "How Long": atlantic.lnk.to Pre-Order Voicenotes: atlantic.lnk.to Exclusive VoiceNotes Merchandise Bundles Available Here: smarturl.it Follow Charlie:charlieputh.comtwitter.comfacebook.cominstagram.com THE VOICENOTES TOURwith Charlie Puth and Hailee SteinfeldTickets & VIP: charlieputh.com #VoicenotesTour Dates:07/11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage07/13 – Boston, ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 381 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs