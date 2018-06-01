 

Exclusive: Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson Pays $25,000 to Settle Defamation Lawsuit

153
Weird • Views: 2,607
5

Last February, a defamation lawsuit was filed against Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson, Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft (the fabled Stupidest Man on the Internet), far right weirdo Gavin McInnes, and a slew of other right wing bloggers and social media personalities, after they all parroted a report by Johnson that recklessly identified the wrong person as the perpetrator of the attack on counter protesters at the Charlottesville white supremacist rally last year.

The goal of this fake story was the same as it always is with these people: to try to blame an attack by a Nazi (that in this case resulted in the death of protester Heather Heyer) on liberals. It’s what they always do, but this time they tried to pin it on someone who fought back.

Today we can report exclusively that Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME) has agreed to a settlement that will require him to pay nearly $5,000 personally, and nearly $20,000 from his “GotNews” business (a website that’s now pretty much abandoned). The documents are all linked here.

An interesting note: Johnson apparently agreed to pay these settlement amounts only a few days after hiring a new, very expensive attorney — which suggests that he was advised not to fight the suit because he would lose, and decided to cut his losses while he could.

Johnson likes to boast about being a “Bitcoin millionaire,” but I’m pretty sure he won’t be able to use Bitcoin to pay this. It’s about time these right wing conspiracy and fake news peddlers started to face consequences for their malicious acts.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Trump Jobs Tweet - More Than an Hour Before They Were Released - May Have Been Illegal Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning. &mdash; Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018 Economic experts are taking to Twitter to warn that President Donald Trump’s early jobs report tweet is an egregious breach ...
thecommodore
3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Views: 76 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
John Boehner Is Exactly Right About the Republican PartyPolitics Hate him all you want, his words today are a clear signal, a call to action to end or repair the GOP. End it is fine with me. Let the other party split for the 2 party system and ...
Unshaken Defiance
5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Views: 100 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Bad Is GDPR for Photographers? Hopefully sensible guidelines will prevail. Are you ready to comply with your data duties? To wipe out personal data of someone who files a complaint, years after you took his or her photo? Are you ready to find each ...
Unshaken Defiance
6 hours, 29 minutes ago
Views: 99 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Weezer - AfricaStream + download the song: fanlink.to Upcoming tour dates - weezer.com FOLLOW WEEZER Site: weezer.com Facebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.com Spotify: spoti.fi Store: weezerwebstore.com
Thanos
2 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 298 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Eat This, Not That Other Stuffblog.timesunion.com By Rob Hoffman on May 24, 2018 at 5:29 AM2MoreA few years ago, a book came out that became very popular amongst those who spend a lot of their time dieting. The book was called Eat This, Not That. ...
rhoffman
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 410 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
This Is the Kit - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents This Is The Kit performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded November 28, 2017. Songs:Empty No TeethBullet ProofMoonshine FreezeSolid Grease Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgthisisthekit.co.uk ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 377 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starry Starry Night -Lianne La Havas Provided to YouTube by Warner Music Group Starry Starry Night · Lianne La Havas Loving Vincent (Original Soundtrack) ℗ 2017 Un Pundeas De Monetas, Inc. Under exclusive license to Éditions Milan Music Featured Vocals: Lianne La HavasComposer: Don McLean ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 413 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
LGF Sunday Morning Wakeup Playlist
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 400 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Masterpiece Theater-Little WomenTonight Masterpiece Theater presents Little Women. This latest production promises to be a good one with some well known actors and actresses. The March girls are played by relative unknowns. Please check your local PBS stations for the times in ...
PhillyPretzel
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 915 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ry Cooder - the Prodigal Son (Live in Studio) "The Prodigal Son", Ry' Cooder's first new solo release in six years, is set for release May 11, 2018! Pre-order / stream "The Prodigal Son" here: found.ee Directed by Jeff Coffman Follow Ry:Official Website: rycooder.comFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.com LYRICSnow, the ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,178 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs