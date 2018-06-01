Exclusive: Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson Pays $25,000 to Settle Defamation Lawsuit

Last February, a defamation lawsuit was filed against Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson, Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft (the fabled Stupidest Man on the Internet), far right weirdo Gavin McInnes, and a slew of other right wing bloggers and social media personalities, after they all parroted a report by Johnson that recklessly identified the wrong person as the perpetrator of the attack on counter protesters at the Charlottesville white supremacist rally last year.

The goal of this fake story was the same as it always is with these people: to try to blame an attack by a Nazi (that in this case resulted in the death of protester Heather Heyer) on liberals. It’s what they always do, but this time they tried to pin it on someone who fought back.

Today we can report exclusively that Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME) has agreed to a settlement that will require him to pay nearly $5,000 personally, and nearly $20,000 from his “GotNews” business (a website that’s now pretty much abandoned). The documents are all linked here.

An interesting note: Johnson apparently agreed to pay these settlement amounts only a few days after hiring a new, very expensive attorney — which suggests that he was advised not to fight the suit because he would lose, and decided to cut his losses while he could.

Johnson likes to boast about being a “Bitcoin millionaire,” but I’m pretty sure he won’t be able to use Bitcoin to pay this. It’s about time these right wing conspiracy and fake news peddlers started to face consequences for their malicious acts.