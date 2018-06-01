Amazing Live Performance: Charlie Hunter Don’t Need No Bass Player, Feat. Lucy Woodward & Keita Ogawa: “Can’t Let Go”
The Charlie Hunter Trio featuring Lucy Woodward and Keita Ogawa Live at Rockwood Music Hall, NYC.
Video filming and editing: Stella K
Audio mixed by Peter Krabbe Aagard
“Can’t Let Go” written by Randy Weeks
Charlie’s latest record, “Everybody Has A Plan Until They Get Punched In The Mouth”:
Digital: smarturl.it
Physical (NA): store.groundupmusic.net
Physical (EU): storeeurope.groundupmusic.net
Lucy’s latest record, “Til They Bang On The Door”:
“Til They Bang on The Door” is available:
Physical (NA): bit.ly
Physical (EU): store.groundupmusic.net
Digital: smarturl.it
charliehunter.com
keitaogawa.com
lucywoodward.com
groundupmusic.net