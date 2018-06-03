 

And Now, a Fantastic Tiny Desk Concert by Tom Misch

Music • Views: 740
This is the first time I’ve heard Tom Misch’s music, and I’m massively impressed. Great singing, songwriting and playing here, in the stripped-down Tiny Desk setting.

It Runs Through Me 0:00
I Wish 4:37
Movie 10:50

MUSICIANS
Tom Misch (guitar/vocals), Tobias Tripp (guitar/violin/vocals), James Creswick (bass), Jamie Houghton (drums), Joseph Price (keys), Braxton Cook (saxophone)

CREDITS
Producers: Sidney Madden, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Beck Harlan; Production Assistant: Stefanie Fernández; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

