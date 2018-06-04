Donald Trump, Looking Guiltier Than Ever, Announces on Twitter He Has “The Absolute Right” to Pardon Himself

Our so-called president is ranting away like a lunatic on Twitter again, as he feels the walls closing in. Today he announced to the world that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself. “Numerous legal scholars” agree!

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

While the US constitution does not seem to place limits on who the president may pardon, “numerous legal scholars” do not actually agree with Trump on this. The prevailing opinion is that nobody really knows; it’s never been tested in court, since we’ve never had a president so thoroughly corrupt as Donald Trump.

However, in the bad old days of the Nixon presidency, the Department of Justice issued a statement that directly contradicts Trump’s rant.

Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the President cannot pardon himself.

And the constitution does clearly state that the pardon power does not apply to cases of impeachment.

…he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.

Trump should consider that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt. The fact that he’s talking about it at all shows where this is headed.