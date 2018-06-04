 

Donald Trump, Looking Guiltier Than Ever, Announces on Twitter He Has “The Absolute Right” to Pardon Himself

199
Politics • Views: 1,591
2

Our so-called president is ranting away like a lunatic on Twitter again, as he feels the walls closing in. Today he announced to the world that he has the “absolute right” to pardon himself. “Numerous legal scholars” agree!

While the US constitution does not seem to place limits on who the president may pardon, “numerous legal scholars” do not actually agree with Trump on this. The prevailing opinion is that nobody really knows; it’s never been tested in court, since we’ve never had a president so thoroughly corrupt as Donald Trump.

However, in the bad old days of the Nixon presidency, the Department of Justice issued a statement that directly contradicts Trump’s rant.

Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the President cannot pardon himself.

And the constitution does clearly state that the pardon power does not apply to cases of impeachment.

…he shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.

Trump should consider that accepting a pardon is an admission of guilt. The fact that he’s talking about it at all shows where this is headed.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Starcrawler - I Love LA Taken from the band's debut album 'Starcrawler', out now on Rough Trade Records: rtrecs.co Director: Autumn de WildeExecutive Producer: Eric SternLine Producer: Jessica CooperDirector of Photography: Tim IvesEditor: Miky WolfVFX Supervisor: Ryan SearsVFX Artist: Agnes GunawanMix: Bob Grenmore (Juice ...
Thanos
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 186 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Weezer - AfricaStream + download the song: fanlink.to Upcoming tour dates - weezer.com FOLLOW WEEZER Site: weezer.com Facebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.com Spotify: spoti.fi Store: weezerwebstore.com
Thanos
5 days, 17 hours ago
Views: 534 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Eat This, Not That Other Stuffblog.timesunion.com By Rob Hoffman on May 24, 2018 at 5:29 AM2MoreA few years ago, a book came out that became very popular amongst those who spend a lot of their time dieting. The book was called Eat This, Not That. ...
rhoffman
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 546 • Comments: 0 • Rating: -1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
This Is the Kit - Full Performance (Live on KEXP) kexp.org presents This Is The Kit performing live in the KEXP studio. Recorded November 28, 2017. Songs:Empty No TeethBullet ProofMoonshine FreezeSolid Grease Host: Troy NelsonAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgthisisthekit.co.uk ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 553 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starry Starry Night -Lianne La Havas Provided to YouTube by Warner Music Group Starry Starry Night · Lianne La Havas Loving Vincent (Original Soundtrack) ℗ 2017 Un Pundeas De Monetas, Inc. Under exclusive license to Éditions Milan Music Featured Vocals: Lianne La HavasComposer: Don McLean ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 598 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
LGF Sunday Morning Wakeup Playlist
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 599 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs