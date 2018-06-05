The Bob Cesca Show: Keep the Faith, Bob
Humor • Views: 1,878
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Keep The Faith, Bob — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The biggest story of the year; Trump declares himself immune from the rule of law; The letter to Mueller; The odds of Trump pardoning everyone; How Trump can pardon himself; Manafort could be going to jail; Witness tampering; Melania appeared in public last night; Putin might have dictated Don Junior’s response to the Trump Tower meeting; and so much more.