Killer New Song From Guitar Maestro Richie Kotzen: “Riot”

Whoa now. There oughtta be a law against being able to play guitar like this (without a pick!) while also having such a killer voice. A great new song from Richie Kotzen, with a face-melting solo.

Oh, and uh… you may find the lyrics somewhat topical as well.

This is the official music video for the Richie Kotzen song ‘Riot’ 2018 Directed By Vicente Cordero

LYRICS

(Words and Music By Richie Kotzen)

Riot

(Lyrics)

I don’t wanna hear a word I just wanna live my life

But you keep standing in my doorway

So I can not escape the madness madness madness that you like

I can’t listen to the talk I don’t really wanna hear

You keep dividing all the people

You wanna propagate your madness madness madness in my world

I’m under fire Where’s my army?

We’ve got a riot going on

Circumstances are dire Lock and arm me

I’m standing on the front line front line O’ there’s a riot going on

Theres a riot going on… It’s our time

I can feel it in the street the tension rising right before me

We’ve got to educate our leaders and find a way around the

madness madness madness that divides

Woh No

We’re under fire Where’s my army?

We’ve got a riot going on

Circumstances are dire… Lock and arm me

I’m standing on the front line front line O’

We’re under fire Where’s my army?

We’ve got a riot going on

Circumstances are dire… Lock and arm me

I’m standing on the front line front line O’ there’s a riot going on

It’s our time (check your mind) There’s a riot going on (check your body)

everybody is insane always someone else to blame

Check your mind everybody There’s a riot, there’s a riot going on

There’s a riot going on Theres a riot going on and on

We’re under fire Where’s my army?

We’ve got a riot going on

Circumstances are dire… Lock and arm me

I’m standing on the front line front line O’

I’m under fire Where’s my army?

We’ve got a riot going on

Circumstances are dire… Lock and arm me

Im standing on the front line front line O’ there’s a riot going on