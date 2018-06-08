 

As Trump Leaves the US, Mueller Files New Charges Against Manafort and Indicts His Russian Associate

As Trump leaves the country, on his way to Canada for the G7-1 meeting and then to Singapore for a chat with his latest dictator crush Kim Jong-Un, Robert Mueller announces new charges against Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, and indicts his right-hand man Konstantin Kilimnik (a suspected Russian intelligence operative).

Prosecutors said the obstruction charge relates to Mr. Manafort’s efforts to coach the stories of witnesses against him. He remains charged with money laundering, illegal foreign lobbying and lying to federal officials.

Mr. Manafort’s longtime associate, Konstantin V. Kilimnik, was added to the case, and was charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The charges are related to an effort by him, Mr. Manafort and other associates to have prominent European politicians vouch publicly for Viktor F. Yanukovych, the pro-Russia former president of Ukraine, who was Mr. Manafort’s client.

Quick! Now that Trump’s out of the country let’s pass a law banning entry into the US by any orange people named “Trump,” until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

Little Green Footballs