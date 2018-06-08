The Bob Cesca Show: Commander of Cheese
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Commander Of Cheese — NSFW; Kimberley Johnson author of Peyton’s Choice is here; Huge news on the Equal Rights Amendment; Trump is the Commander Of Cheese; The mystery of Pence and the water bottle; Trump doesn’t know the lyrics for God Bless America; Hannity advising Mueller’s witnesses to destroy evidence; Germany and D Day; White House cuts a deal to save Chinese spy firm ZTE; Trump and 30 new pardons; We have collusion again; Ivanka and Trump Tower Moscow; and so much more.