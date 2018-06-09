Trump: Who Needs Preparation and Planning When You Have the Most Tremendous Intuition of Any Human Being Ever?

Don’t worry, folks. We have a president with psychic superpowers now. Trump says he’ll size up Kim Jong Un ‘within the first minute’ of Singapore summit.

Trump says that he will know “within the first minute” whether or not the North Korea summit is going well.



“How?”



Trump: “My touch. My feel. That’s what I do.” (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/9l2IEiElgX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 9, 2018

There are not enough facepalms in all of human history to express how I feel about this.