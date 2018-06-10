 

Trump’s Sycophantic Advisers Continue Lashing Out at Justin Trudeau

Trump’s sycophantic advisers are now joining him in lashing out at Justin Trudeau, in a sickening display of pure gaslighting.

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro said on “Fox News Sunday” there is a “special place in hell” for any leader who engages in “bad faith diplomacy” with President Donald Trump.

Navarro was responding to host Chris Wallace’s question about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments in a Saturday press conference after the two leaders met at this weekend’s G7 Summit, which he described as a “stab in the back on the way out the door” that came after Trump left Canada for Singapore.

When Wallace pressed if the “strong words” Navarro had for Trudeau came from Trump, Navarro said “those are my words, but they are the sentiment that were on Air Force One.”

It’s not just Navarro, either. Trump’s economic adviser, former (?) cocaine addict Larry Kudlow, also parroted the line that Trudeau “stabbed him in the back,” and explicitly said Trump’s little show of pique is intended to impress Kim Jong-Un.

Mr. Trump “is not going to let a Canadian prime minister push him around,” Mr. Kudlow said, adding, “He is not going to permit any show of weakness on a trip to negotiate with North Korea.”

Here are the statements all these clowns are referring to; in the real world, Trudeau made some very even-handed, fair remarks about Trump’s ill-advised tariffs.

