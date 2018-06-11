Trump’s Two Main Doctrines: “We’re America, B*tch” and “F*ck Obama”

Who says Donald Trump doesn’t have a doctrine all his own?

The best distillation of the Trump Doctrine I heard, though, came from a senior White House official with direct access to the president and his thinking. I was talking to this person several weeks ago, and I said, by way of introduction, that I thought it might perhaps be too early to discern a definitive Trump Doctrine. “No,” the official said. “There’s definitely a Trump Doctrine.” “What is it?” I asked. Here is the answer I received: “The Trump Doctrine is ‘We’re America, Bitch.’ That’s the Trump Doctrine.”

But wait! One doctrine isn’t enough for the likes of President Racist Grandpa!

One friend of Trump’s … described the Trump Doctrine in the simplest way possible. “There’s the Obama Doctrine, and the ‘Fuck Obama’ Doctrine,” he said. “We’re the ‘Fuck Obama’ Doctrine.”

You have to admit, that does sum up Trump’s “politics” very well: “We’re America, bitch,” and “Fuck Obama.”

And not much else.