 

Interview: Donald Trump Trusts Kim Jong-Un, Says “His People Love Him”

“Delusional” doesn’t even begin to describe this boasting, preening buffoon. Donald Trump thinks Justin Trudeau is stabbing him in the back, but Kim Jong-Un? Trump trusts him.

“He means it! He really wants to do something terrific for their country! He wants to de-nuke! He wants to do the right thing!”

And he thinks Kim “loves his people.” The same people he puts in gulags, starves, and regularly murders.

He’s already promised to cease military exercises with South Korea, and hinted at withdrawing all US forces from the peninsula, in return for… nothing. In this interview he says he made more agreements “after they signed.” Which could mean anything, but is probably a flat out lie.

UPDATE at 6/12/18 12:23:13 pm by Charles Johnson

Meanwhile, we have a darkly hilarious situation in Washington DC, where the messages about Trump’s promises to Kim Jong-Un are multiplying like rabbits.

