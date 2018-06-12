Interview: Donald Trump Trusts Kim Jong-Un, Says “His People Love Him”

YouTube

“Delusional” doesn’t even begin to describe this boasting, preening buffoon. Donald Trump thinks Justin Trudeau is stabbing him in the back, but Kim Jong-Un? Trump trusts him.

“He means it! He really wants to do something terrific for their country! He wants to de-nuke! He wants to do the right thing!”

And he thinks Kim “loves his people.” The same people he puts in gulags, starves, and regularly murders.

He’s already promised to cease military exercises with South Korea, and hinted at withdrawing all US forces from the peninsula, in return for… nothing. In this interview he says he made more agreements “after they signed.” Which could mean anything, but is probably a flat out lie.

Meanwhile, we have a darkly hilarious situation in Washington DC, where the messages about Trump’s promises to Kim Jong-Un are multiplying like rabbits.

Pence told Senate GOP that military exercises in Korea will continue, per Sen. Gardner — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 12, 2018

Less than 24 hours and already there are two versions of what happened. In one, NK called the Chinese to tell them Trump agreed military exercises would cease. Now Pence is telling GOP senators those same exercises will not cease. https://t.co/TROZ2EQK6x — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 12, 2018

NEW: Pence’s press sec tells @lachlan that reports he said military exercises with Korea will continue are “false” — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 12, 2018

Oh my. VP Pence’s press secretary now claims Sen. Gardner’s account of what Pence told him was false.



Here’s what Gardner said: “Exercises will continue with South Korea, we look forward to further calm and clarification from the president when he gets here.” https://t.co/IVR8Yfy5dl — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 12, 2018