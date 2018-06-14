Colbert: The Mueller Probe Is About to ‘Hit the Fan’
Is Michael Cohen’s legal staffing shake-up the calm before the storm? Because hardly anyone is staying calm about it.
And… he’s ranting like a loon again.
Now that I am back from Singapore, where we had a great result with respect to North Korea, the thought process must sadly go back to the Witch Hunt, always remembering that there was No Collusion and No Obstruction of the fabricated No Crime.
So, the Democrats make up a phony crime, Collusion with the Russians, pay a fortune to make the crime sound real, illegally leak (Comey) classified information so that a Special Councel will be appointed, and then Collude to make this pile of garbage take on life in Fake News!
