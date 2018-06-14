The Bob Cesca Show: Roy Sekoff
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Roy Sekoff — NSFW; Roy Sekoff, Founding Editor of the Huffington Post and the author of Lacks Self-Control: True Stories I Waited Until My Parents Died to Tell joins us for an epic 90 minutes recalling stories about Michael Moore, Bill Maher, Arianna Huffington and the formation of Huff Post; Plus, the Trump administration’s smear campaign against Michael Cohen; Trump and his kids targeted by the state of New York for operating a slush fund; and Trump’s interview with Bret Baier should infuriate everyone; and so much more.