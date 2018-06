A meeting of the alleged minds

Donald Trump and Steve Doocy. The con man in chief and the dumbest man on television having a moment. See if you can count the lies; it’s difficult because they come at you fast.

My favorite moment, though, is when Trump praises North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un again, saying, “He speaks and his people sit up in attention. I want my people to do the same.”

