 

Amazing New Song From Punch Brothers: “It’s All Part of the Plan”

31
Music • Views: 955
2

YouTube

Punch Brothers’ “It’s All Part of the Plan,” from the new album, All Ashore, out July 20 on CD/digital, September 7 on vinyl. Get the song now when you pre-order the album: smarturl.it

///

punchbrothers.com
facebook.com
@punchbrothers
instagram.com

Filmed at Layman Drug Company, Nashville, TN
Directed by Alex Chaloff

Lyrics:

It’s all part of the plan
I’ll have ‘em eating out of my hand
I’ll have ‘em eating out of my hand

Inside a week

The devil’s lost his way
He’s getting weaker every day
He’s getting weaker every day
He thought he’d thought of something to say
Said it till he was blue in the face

I think I’m free

Cause I’m in charge now and he isn’t
And it isn’t anybody’s business but mine
Everybody’s business is mine

And I’ve doing just as I please since I found my skeleton key
God, I love my skeleton key
You’ll never guess who sold it to me
How much I bought it for but believe me buddy I got a hell of a deal

A hell of a deal
The struggle is fake
The triumph is real
(You can never get the rest of what you can never get enough of)

This is all part of the plan
Look I’m a god more than a man
Now I’m a god I don’t give a damn about my soul

So if I sign it away in blood
So I can scare the world into loving me
And I scare the world into loving me
I’ll have turned nothing into something
And buddy if you think I look rough
Y’should see the fool at the other end of deal
(You can never get the rest of what you can never get enough of)

Write me a law I’ll rise above
And give me hell and I’ll make a hell of a deal
A hell of a deal
The torment is fake
The glory is real﻿

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Facebook’s Screening for Political Ads Nabs News Sites… One ad couldn’t have been more obviously political. Targeted to people aged 18 and older, it urged them to “vote YES” on June 5 on a ballot proposition to issue bonds for schools in a district near San Francisco. ...
Thanos
20 hours, 47 minutes ago
Views: 99 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Stanford Prison Experiment: Why Famous Psychology Studies Are Now Being Torn Apart Sometimes pseudoscience makes it through to the text books, most often in the soft and social sciences. A new exposé based on previously unpublished recordings of Philip Zimbardo, the Stanford psychologist who ran the study, and interviews with his ...
Thanos
2 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 256 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Goliath Season 2 - Official Trailer In Season 2 of Goliath, Billy McBride takes on a new case, and the fight spills into the streets of Los Angeles and alleys of Venice Beach.Goliath returns 6/15 on Prime Video. » Stream Goliath 6/15 on Prime Video: ...
Thanos
3 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 221 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Wild Nothing - Letting Go "Letting Go" is the first single from Wild Nothing's forthcoming album, 'Indigo', out 08/31/2018 on Captured Tracks. Order here: wildnothing.lnk.to Follow Wild Nothing:wildnothingmusic.comwildnothingct.bandcamp.comfacebook.cominstagram.com@WildNothingopen.spotify.com Lyrics:It's getting hard for me to reframe all those shifting memoriesLike a music box that never ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 381 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Third Circuit Nominee Tries to Walk Back Past Comments, Writing Porter appeared before the Judiciary Committee Wednesday despite not receiving the approval of Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa. Under the tradition known as the blue slip, the committee has in the past declined to schedule hearings for nominees who do ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 406 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Wrongfully Influencing a Private Entity’s Employment Decisions by The Executive When Donald Trump makes pro administration or pro republican, or anti democratic party demands, he is breaking the law. I invite those with some familiarity with how this is actually supposed to work to chime in. (a) Whoever, being ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 622 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 9
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Starcrawler - I Love LA Taken from the band's debut album 'Starcrawler', out now on Rough Trade Records: rtrecs.co Director: Autumn de WildeExecutive Producer: Eric SternLine Producer: Jessica CooperDirector of Photography: Tim IvesEditor: Miky WolfVFX Supervisor: Ryan SearsVFX Artist: Agnes GunawanMix: Bob Grenmore (Juice ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 599 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Weezer - AfricaStream + download the song: fanlink.to Upcoming tour dates - weezer.com FOLLOW WEEZER Site: weezer.com Facebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.com Spotify: spoti.fi Store: weezerwebstore.com
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,108 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs