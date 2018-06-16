Amazing New Song From Punch Brothers: “It’s All Part of the Plan”
Punch Brothers’ “It’s All Part of the Plan,” from the new album, All Ashore, out July 20 on CD/digital, September 7 on vinyl. Get the song now when you pre-order the album: smarturl.it
Filmed at Layman Drug Company, Nashville, TN
Directed by Alex Chaloff
Lyrics:
It’s all part of the plan
I’ll have ‘em eating out of my hand
I’ll have ‘em eating out of my hand
Inside a week
The devil’s lost his way
He’s getting weaker every day
He’s getting weaker every day
He thought he’d thought of something to say
Said it till he was blue in the face
I think I’m free
Cause I’m in charge now and he isn’t
And it isn’t anybody’s business but mine
Everybody’s business is mine
And I’ve doing just as I please since I found my skeleton key
God, I love my skeleton key
You’ll never guess who sold it to me
How much I bought it for but believe me buddy I got a hell of a deal
A hell of a deal
The struggle is fake
The triumph is real
(You can never get the rest of what you can never get enough of)
This is all part of the plan
Look I’m a god more than a man
Now I’m a god I don’t give a damn about my soul
So if I sign it away in blood
So I can scare the world into loving me
And I scare the world into loving me
I’ll have turned nothing into something
And buddy if you think I look rough
Y’should see the fool at the other end of deal
(You can never get the rest of what you can never get enough of)
Write me a law I’ll rise above
And give me hell and I’ll make a hell of a deal
A hell of a deal
The torment is fake
The glory is real