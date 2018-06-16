Amazing New Song From Punch Brothers: “It’s All Part of the Plan”

YouTube

Filmed at Layman Drug Company, Nashville, TN

Directed by Alex Chaloff

Lyrics:

It’s all part of the plan

I’ll have ‘em eating out of my hand

I’ll have ‘em eating out of my hand

Inside a week

The devil’s lost his way

He’s getting weaker every day

He’s getting weaker every day

He thought he’d thought of something to say

Said it till he was blue in the face

I think I’m free

Cause I’m in charge now and he isn’t

And it isn’t anybody’s business but mine

Everybody’s business is mine

And I’ve doing just as I please since I found my skeleton key

God, I love my skeleton key

You’ll never guess who sold it to me

How much I bought it for but believe me buddy I got a hell of a deal

A hell of a deal

The struggle is fake

The triumph is real

(You can never get the rest of what you can never get enough of)

This is all part of the plan

Look I’m a god more than a man

Now I’m a god I don’t give a damn about my soul

So if I sign it away in blood

So I can scare the world into loving me

And I scare the world into loving me

I’ll have turned nothing into something

And buddy if you think I look rough

Y’should see the fool at the other end of deal

(You can never get the rest of what you can never get enough of)

Write me a law I’ll rise above

And give me hell and I’ll make a hell of a deal

A hell of a deal

The torment is fake

The glory is real﻿