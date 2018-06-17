Fantastic Negrito Rocks Hard: “The Duffler”
Music • Views: 1,775
‘The Duffler’ is taken from Fantastic Negrito’s brand new album ‘Please Don’t Be Dead’ out now. Order your copy here: fn.lnk.to
Director: Freddy Macdonald
Producer: Fred Macdonald
Cinematographer: Sebastian Klinger
Editor: Freddy Macdonald
Production Company: Macdonald Entertainment Partners
Check here for Fantastic Negrito’s live dates: fn.lnk.to
For latest news, sign up to Fantastic Negrito’s mailing list: fantasticnegrito.com
Follow Fantastic Negrito:
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @MusicNegrito
Instagram: instagram.com