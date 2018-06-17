 

Fantastic Negrito Rocks Hard: “The Duffler”

‘The Duffler’ is taken from Fantastic Negrito’s brand new album ‘Please Don’t Be Dead’ out now. Order your copy here: fn.lnk.to

Director: Freddy Macdonald
Producer: Fred Macdonald
Cinematographer: Sebastian Klinger
Editor: Freddy Macdonald
Production Company: Macdonald Entertainment Partners

Check here for Fantastic Negrito’s live dates: fn.lnk.to

For latest news, sign up to Fantastic Negrito’s mailing list: fantasticnegrito.com

Follow Fantastic Negrito:
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @MusicNegrito
Instagram: instagram.com

