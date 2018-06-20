The Bob Cesca Show: Child Snatching
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Child Snatching — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; How you can troll Paul Manafort in jail; Trump’s child snatching policy; Pandering to the bigot vote; Debunking the repeated lies; The difference between the Obama policy and the Trump policy; Senator Mazie Hirono hammers the Republicans; The Pro Publica audio; Five First Ladies denounce the policy; Trump withdraws from UN human rights council; Stephen Miller’s lifeless eyes; John Kelly might sabotage Trump; The Space Force is back; Christopher Wray says there isn’t a witch hunt; Roger Stone and the Russians; and so much more.