 

Some Information on the Anti-Immigrant Hate Group That Supplies Crime Victims to Trump for Exploitation

115
Politics • Views: 3,536
3

You probably saw Donald Trump’s latest anti-immigrant propaganda session, featuring family members of crime victims. Trump tweeted about it, of course.

And if you look closely at the photo, you can see that he actually signed the portraits of these murder victims in his usual giant magic marker style. Who does that?

A lot has been written about the purpose of these spectacles; it’s very unsubtle hate propaganda, the same insidious techniques used by authoritarian leaders throughout history.

But there isn’t much discussion in the media about the group that supplies the crime victims for these events.

Please note: I’m not doubting for one second that the stories of loss and heartache these people tell are genuine. These aren’t “crisis actors.”

But if you look into The Remembrance Project, the non-profit organization behind “Angel Families,” you discover a virulent, extreme right wing anti-immigrant group, whose leader has a long documented history of ties to white nationalist groups of the John Stanton strain, the same family of extremists that includes the so-called Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Both the Remembrance Project and FAIR are designated as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center, with good reason.

And this isn’t a distant memory either; in 2013 the Remembrance Project website posted a link (since deleted) to the infamous neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, an article titled “Family Furious as Illegal Alien Let Out of Jail to Kill White People.”

So I think the question of whether the grief of these family members is being deliberately exploited by Trump and his far right cronies to stoke hatred and fear needs to be asked. And answered.

Last year more than a dozen families who had been featured in Trump’s (and the GOP’s) anti-immigrant stage shows left the group, and some of them were open about their belief that the Remembrance Project and Donald Trump had used, abused and exploited them.

Several of the families say they feel let down partly because the charity has done nothing to help them financially, despite suggesting that the money it raised — including $52,000 or more raised with Trump’s help — would be used to assist victims’ families. A handful of the families are planning a new group through which they intend to provide such assistance. Several others have demanded that the Remembrance Project refrain from using their names and likenesses — as well as those of their deceased loved ones — in its marketing materials, and some discussed legal action to force the group to comply.

“We were used, abused and exploited, and what’s worse is that my son was used, abused and exploited and is still being used, abused and exploited,” said Brenda Sparks, a former Remembrance Project participant whose son Eric Zepeda died in September 2011 at age 22 after being struck while riding his motorcycle by a car driven by an undocumented immigrant.

“Trump used the Remembrance Project to get to us, and the Remembrance Project also used him,” said Sparks, who was among the so-called Angel Moms who Trump brought on stage at rallies and speeches to tell their stories, including at the August 2016 speech at which he laid out his hard-line immigration plan.

It’s important context to know that these crime victims don’t just show up to Trump’s rallies and propaganda events on their own; they’re organized and supplied to him by an extreme right wing anti-immigrant group that has been at this manipulative game for years.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Deaf Kaki Chumpy - African Fire Live @ Casa BertallotIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
9 hours ago
Views: 63 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
King Crimson - 21st Century Schizoid Man 21st Century Schizoid Man by KIng Crimson. Filmed in Japan December 2015. An album and DVD from the 2015 tour, Radical Action to Unseat the Hold of Monkey Mind, can be purchased from dgmlive.com as well as audio downloads ...
Thanos
9 hours, 17 minutes ago
Views: 94 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Donald Trump Killed the Immigration Bill With 1 Tweet (CNN)For weeks, House Republican leaders have been working behind closed doors to thread the needle on an immigration bill that could secure the support of the bulk on their conference. On Friday morning, President Donald Trump ended all that ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 day, 14 hours ago
Views: 172 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
“Did You Even READ the Piece?” This Startup Wants to Make That Question Obsolete for Commentors Let’s be honest: Are you going to read this or skim this? In a land of feeds, tidbits, and bullet points, readers don’t often get to the end of a piece — let alone absorb each sentence along the ...
Thanos
4 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Simplify (Official Audio) Young The Giant's official audio for their new single 'Simplify' - available now. Download / Stream 'Simplify': lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour this fall with very special guest Lights!More info at: youngthegiant.com Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @youngthegiantInstagram: instagram.comYouTube: ...
Thanos
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 235 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Traveller - ‘Nobody Makes It Out’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Traveller performs "Nobody Makes It Out" live in Studio A. Recorded 5.9.18. Host: Alisa AliAudio: Caroline InzucchiCameras: Kristal Ho, Brian Gallagher & Kaylee KurkierewiczEditors: Kaylee Kurkierewicz & Brian Gallagher
Thanos
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 255 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fantastic Negrito - the Duffler (Official Video) ‘The Duffler’ is taken from Fantastic Negrito's brand new album 'Please Don't Be Dead' out now. Order your copy here: fn.lnk.to Director: Freddy Macdonald Producer: Fred MacdonaldCinematographer: Sebastian KlingerEditor: Freddy MacdonaldProduction Company: Macdonald Entertainment Partners Check here for Fantastic ...
Thanos
6 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 204 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Facebook’s Screening for Political Ads Nabs News Sites… One ad couldn’t have been more obviously political. Targeted to people aged 18 and older, it urged them to “vote YES” on June 5 on a ballot proposition to issue bonds for schools in a district near San Francisco. ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 265 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 14 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Stanford Prison Experiment: Why Famous Psychology Studies Are Now Being Torn Apart Sometimes pseudoscience makes it through to the text books, most often in the soft and social sciences. A new exposé based on previously unpublished recordings of Philip Zimbardo, the Stanford psychologist who ran the study, and interviews with his ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 839 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Goliath Season 2 - Official Trailer In Season 2 of Goliath, Billy McBride takes on a new case, and the fight spills into the streets of Los Angeles and alleys of Venice Beach.Goliath returns 6/15 on Prime Video. » Stream Goliath 6/15 on Prime Video: ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 749 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs