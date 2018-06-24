They Might Be Giants Learn to Love the Air Horn: “The Neck Rolls Aren’t Working”

YouTube

that air horn is blowing away

the clear thinking that’s needed to stop

the loud air horn from making itself the discussion.

this headband I don’t think it’s mine it’s the

wrong size it’s cutting off my circulation

and making me think that it’s fine.

and I saved up all my money

for some lessons on how to spend money

and the neck rolls aren’t working

and the neck rolls aren’t working

and the neck rolls aren’t working like you said

this gut wrench I’m using to fix

the bad drainpipe

that’s leaking all over my gut wrench

is right on the brink of destroying

my chances of wrecking my chances of wrecking

any last hope of defeating any last hope that I had

to go back to being broken

like before when I quit working

and the neck rolls weren’t working

and the neck rolls weren’t working

and the neck rolls weren’t working either then

then, then, why’d you have to make me say

then, then, I don’t need reminders of

when, when, I was just a child of

ten, ten, watching astronaut john

glenn, glenn spashing down to earth a

gain, gain, while I’m still orbiting.

headband I guess the headband

I changed my mind the headband

not so bad

and the air horn

how can you stay mad at the air horn?

just look it’s adorable

how can you not put your ear to it?

monday, still not working yet

thursday, wait I mean it’s still

monday, I’m not losing my hair

it’s getting shorter

and the kids are getting shorter

and the rain is falling upwards

and I saved up all my money

for some lessons on how to waste money

and the neck rolls aren’t working

and the neck rolls aren’t working

and the neck rolls aren’t working like you said

Dial-A-Song Video Week 25.

Kudos to Craig J. Clark for the footage used in this video.