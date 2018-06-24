They Might Be Giants Learn to Love the Air Horn: “The Neck Rolls Aren’t Working”
that air horn is blowing away
the clear thinking that’s needed to stop
the loud air horn from making itself the discussion.
this headband I don’t think it’s mine it’s the
wrong size it’s cutting off my circulation
and making me think that it’s fine.
and I saved up all my money
for some lessons on how to spend money
and the neck rolls aren’t working
and the neck rolls aren’t working
and the neck rolls aren’t working like you said
this gut wrench I’m using to fix
the bad drainpipe
that’s leaking all over my gut wrench
is right on the brink of destroying
my chances of wrecking my chances of wrecking
any last hope of defeating any last hope that I had
to go back to being broken
like before when I quit working
and the neck rolls weren’t working
and the neck rolls weren’t working
and the neck rolls weren’t working either then
then, then, why’d you have to make me say
then, then, I don’t need reminders of
when, when, I was just a child of
ten, ten, watching astronaut john
glenn, glenn spashing down to earth a
gain, gain, while I’m still orbiting.
headband I guess the headband
I changed my mind the headband
not so bad
and the air horn
how can you stay mad at the air horn?
just look it’s adorable
how can you not put your ear to it?
monday, still not working yet
thursday, wait I mean it’s still
monday, I’m not losing my hair
it’s getting shorter
and the kids are getting shorter
and the rain is falling upwards
and I saved up all my money
for some lessons on how to waste money
and the neck rolls aren’t working
and the neck rolls aren’t working
and the neck rolls aren’t working like you said
Dial-A-Song Video Week 25.
Kudos to Craig J. Clark for the footage used in this video.