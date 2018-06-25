Donald Trump Calls Out His Cultish Followers to Attack Rep. Maxine Waters

Last weekend, Rep. Maxine Waters encouraged her supporters to continue making Trump officials uncomfortable in public. Here are her exact statements:

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” Waters said at the Wilshire Federal Building, according to video of the event. “We don’t know what damage has been done to these children. All that we know is they’re in cages. They’re in prisons. They’re in jails. I don’t care what they call it, that’s where they are and Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this,” she added.

You may agree or disagree with this approach, but it’s pretty clear she’s not advocating violence. She’s talking about constitutionally protected free speech, to protest against people who are perpetrating a massive violation of human rights.

But this morning, our so-called president lied again about Rep. Waters, and made a pretty explicit threat that his followers will certainly pick up on.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Trump absolutely does not deserve the benefit of the doubt for this statement.

Waters didn’t “call for harm” to anyone. But Trump knows exactly how his cultish followers react when he calls them out like this; he did it over and over during his campaign rallies, encouraging them to physically attack protesters and even telling them he’d pay their legal bills if they were arrested for assault.

So here we are in June 2018, with the president of the US openly inciting violence against a sitting member of Congress.

And that’s not the only incitement he tweeted today.

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Again, he knows exactly what his followers will do when he eggs them on like this — and they’re doing it. All over the web, Trump cultists are posting attacks on the owner of this restaurant, even inventing twisted Pizzagate-style conspiracy theories.

But don’t tell the Beltway media — they’re busy writing editorials and columns lecturing liberals on civility.