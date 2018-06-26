Bad News From the Supreme Court

We’re down to the bare metal now. Today the Supreme Court struck down a California law, ruling that anti-choice “pregnancy centers” don’t have to inform people that they’re unlicensed, don’t have to have a medical professional on staff, and don’t have to inform women about publicly funded abortion services.

The Court has given the anti-choice far right a license to lie and deceive women with impunity. It’s a major blow against women’s rights.

But even worse, they upheld Donald Trump’s racist Muslim ban.

The President then called the ruling “a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution” and said he felt vindicated. “This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country,” Trump said.

This is incredibly disheartening, and it’s why the Republican Party won’t oppose Trump, no matter how obviously unfit for office he is. He’s making all their dreams of a regressive America come true.