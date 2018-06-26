 

Bad News From the Supreme Court

301
Politics • Views: 2,266
4

We’re down to the bare metal now. Today the Supreme Court struck down a California law, ruling that anti-choice “pregnancy centers” don’t have to inform people that they’re unlicensed, don’t have to have a medical professional on staff, and don’t have to inform women about publicly funded abortion services.

The Court has given the anti-choice far right a license to lie and deceive women with impunity. It’s a major blow against women’s rights.

But even worse, they upheld Donald Trump’s racist Muslim ban.

The President then called the ruling “a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution” and said he felt vindicated. “This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country,” Trump said.

This is incredibly disheartening, and it’s why the Republican Party won’t oppose Trump, no matter how obviously unfit for office he is. He’s making all their dreams of a regressive America come true.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Childhood Trauma Can Change the Way Your Genes Behave and Leave You More Vulnerable to IllnessThe article describes how separating parents from children is an extremely traumatic event. The science just adds to the moral argument against this horrible policy. ...That sort of trauma, and exposure to large amounts of stress in childhood, is linked ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 59 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Westworld’ Accused in Court of Ripping Off ‘Fallout Shelter’ BALTIMORE (CN) — Coinciding with the official release of the “Westworld” mobile game, Warner Bros. was hit with a federal complaint Thursday that says the game is a wholesale imitation, down to its bugs, of the mega-hit “Fallout Shelter.” ...
Thanos
1 day, 22 hours ago
Views: 181 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deaf Kaki Chumpy - African Fire Live @ Casa BertallotIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
3 days ago
Views: 156 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
King Crimson - 21st Century Schizoid Man 21st Century Schizoid Man by KIng Crimson. Filmed in Japan December 2015. An album and DVD from the 2015 tour, Radical Action to Unseat the Hold of Monkey Mind, can be purchased from dgmlive.com as well as audio downloads ...
Thanos
3 days ago
Views: 194 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Donald Trump Killed the Immigration Bill With 1 Tweet (CNN)For weeks, House Republican leaders have been working behind closed doors to thread the needle on an immigration bill that could secure the support of the bulk on their conference. On Friday morning, President Donald Trump ended all that ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 240 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
“Did You Even READ the Piece?” This Startup Wants to Make That Question Obsolete for Commentors Let’s be honest: Are you going to read this or skim this? In a land of feeds, tidbits, and bullet points, readers don’t often get to the end of a piece — let alone absorb each sentence along the ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 299 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Simplify (Official Audio) Young The Giant's official audio for their new single 'Simplify' - available now. Download / Stream 'Simplify': lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour this fall with very special guest Lights!More info at: youngthegiant.com Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @youngthegiantInstagram: instagram.comYouTube: ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 277 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Traveller - ‘Nobody Makes It Out’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Traveller performs "Nobody Makes It Out" live in Studio A. Recorded 5.9.18. Host: Alisa AliAudio: Caroline InzucchiCameras: Kristal Ho, Brian Gallagher & Kaylee KurkierewiczEditors: Kaylee Kurkierewicz & Brian Gallagher
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 298 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Fantastic Negrito - the Duffler (Official Video) ‘The Duffler’ is taken from Fantastic Negrito's brand new album 'Please Don't Be Dead' out now. Order your copy here: fn.lnk.to Director: Freddy Macdonald Producer: Fred MacdonaldCinematographer: Sebastian KlingerEditor: Freddy MacdonaldProduction Company: Macdonald Entertainment Partners Check here for Fantastic ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 242 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Facebook’s Screening for Political Ads Nabs News Sites… One ad couldn’t have been more obviously political. Targeted to people aged 18 and older, it urged them to “vote YES” on June 5 on a ballot proposition to issue bonds for schools in a district near San Francisco. ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 307 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 15 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs