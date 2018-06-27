Joe Bonamassa’s Brilliant New Video: “REDEMPTION”
The whole track is killer, but these background singers are insanely great, folks.
Check out the new video of the single “Redemption” from blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa’s upcoming studio album. Featuring Anton Fig (drums), Reese Wynans (keys), Michael Rhodes (bass), Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Jade MacRae (backup vocals). The audio was produced by Kevin “Caveman” Shirley. The videos were shot by Saskia Töpfer and edited by Philippe Klose. This recording took place at Criteria Studios in Miami, FL.
