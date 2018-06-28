Sean Hannity Says Rep. Maxine Waters is Responsible for the Maryland Newsroom Shootings

Earlier today, someone walked into the news room of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and opened fire with a shotgun, killing at least 4 journalists and wounding several others.

As I write this we still don’t have much info on the shooter.

A law enforcement source tells CBS News the suspect is male, white, in his 20s, no iD. Two law enforcement sources say the suspect used a shotgun. 4 dead, 5 injured/transported. — CBS News Radio (@CBSNewsRadio) June 28, 2018

But we do know that our wonderful president Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacking and demonizing journalists in the basest terms, calling them evil enemies of the people. Over and over, at every rally and speech he gives. He pens them up in fenced areas, and incites his audience to spew venom and hatred at them, which they do.

And we also know that a couple of days ago, far right weirdo Milo Yiannopoulos (who, unfortunately, still has a rather large following despite his comments praising pederasty and Buzzfeed’s exposé of his ties to white supremacists) went on record calling for “vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight,” posting his threat to Instagram. (It has since been deleted.)

I won’t blame either of the people mentioned above for this specific incident unless and until information comes out tying their incitement and reckless comments to the crime committed today.

But Sean Hannity feels no such compunctions. In his increasingly bizarre right wing universe, this crime is somehow the fault of Rep. Maxine Waters.

Media Matters