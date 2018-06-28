 

Sean Hannity Says Rep. Maxine Waters is Responsible for the Maryland Newsroom Shootings

Earlier today, someone walked into the news room of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and opened fire with a shotgun, killing at least 4 journalists and wounding several others.

As I write this we still don’t have much info on the shooter.

But we do know that our wonderful president Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacking and demonizing journalists in the basest terms, calling them evil enemies of the people. Over and over, at every rally and speech he gives. He pens them up in fenced areas, and incites his audience to spew venom and hatred at them, which they do.

And we also know that a couple of days ago, far right weirdo Milo Yiannopoulos (who, unfortunately, still has a rather large following despite his comments praising pederasty and Buzzfeed’s exposé of his ties to white supremacists) went on record calling for “vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight,” posting his threat to Instagram. (It has since been deleted.)

I won’t blame either of the people mentioned above for this specific incident unless and until information comes out tying their incitement and reckless comments to the crime committed today.

But Sean Hannity feels no such compunctions. In his increasingly bizarre right wing universe, this crime is somehow the fault of Rep. Maxine Waters.

Media Matters

SEAN HANNITY (HOST): By the way, we’re getting some breaking news that there was a shooting at the, it’s called Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, The Baltimore Sun is now reporting. We have multiple deaths also being reported, and the sheriff is saying that multiple fatalities in a newsroom shooting. Oh, good grief. So scary. The suspect though has been apprehended according to the sheriff. And we’ll continue to follow that story. It’s so sad that there are so many sick, demented, and evil people in this world. It really is sad. You know imagine you go to work and this is what you’re dealing with today, some crazy person comes in — and I’m not turning this into a gun debate, I know that’s where the media will be in 30 seconds from now. That’s not it. You know, as I’ve always said, I mean honestly — I’ve been saying now for days that something horrible was going to happen because of the rhetoric. Really [Rep.] Maxine [Waters]? You want people to create — “call your friends, get in their faces,” and Obama said that too. “Get in their faces, call them out, call your friends, get protesters, follow them into restaurants and shopping malls,” and wherever else she said.

