The Bob Cesca Show: Backbone
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Backbone — NSFW; Kimberley Johnson, author of Peyton’s Choice, is here; We’re on vacation next week; The crisis on the Supreme Court; Anthony Kennedy retires leaving Donald Trump to create a conservative majority for generations; The Democrats must fight to win; The Deval Patrick quote; The possibilities for blocking Trump’s nominee; Collins and Murkowski and Flake; The McConnell Rule; Russia is deciding the Supreme Court balance; Trump in Fargo; Trump and Putin in Helsinki; Paul Manafort owed millions to Russian oligarch; Jim Jordan beclowns himself; and so much more.