And Now, Some Funky Advice From Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi: “When You’re Ugly”
From the new Louis Cole album 'Time', out on Brainfeeder August 10 2018
We all live on planet earth and this is how it works
We all live on planet earth and this is how it works
When you’re sexy, people wanna talk to you
When you’re ugly, no one wants to talk to you
When you’re ugly, here is something you can do, called
Fuck the world and be real cool
We all live on planet earth and this is how it works
We all live on planet earth and this is how it works
When you’re sexy, people wanna talk to you
When you’re ugly, no one wants to talk to you
When you’re ugly, here is something you can do, called
Fuck the world and be real cool
Fuck the world and be real cool