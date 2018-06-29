And Now, Some Funky Advice From Louis Cole and Genevieve Artadi: “When You’re Ugly”

YouTube

From the new Louis Cole album ‘Time’, out on Brainfeeder August 10 2018

We all live on planet earth and this is how it works

We all live on planet earth and this is how it works

When you’re sexy, people wanna talk to you

When you’re ugly, no one wants to talk to you

When you’re ugly, here is something you can do, called

Fuck the world and be real cool

We all live on planet earth and this is how it works

We all live on planet earth and this is how it works

When you’re sexy, people wanna talk to you

When you’re ugly, no one wants to talk to you

When you’re ugly, here is something you can do, called

Fuck the world and be real cool

Fuck the world and be real cool