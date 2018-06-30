An Amazing Little-Seen Video by Crowded House: “Don’t Stop Now”
Whoever’s taking care of Neil Finn’s YouTube account has been uploading some real hidden gems lately, and here’s one of the shiniest.
The official music video by Crowded House. From the album “Time On Earth”. Video directed by Robert Hales. © 2007 EMI Records. See all the Crowded House videos and play all the albums at neilfinn.com
