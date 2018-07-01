An Amazing Triple-Neck Acoustic Guitar Version of U2’s “With or Without You,” by Luca Stricagnoli
“With Or Without You” by U2, arranged and performed by Luca on his Reversed Triple Neck Guitar built by Davide Serracini. The third neck, reversed, has an e-bow attached to it that keeps the central string vibrating, producing a constant high pitched sound that imitates the iconic original version of the song. The wooden percussive device on the guitar is called Multi Clap. More info below:
