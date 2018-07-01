 

An Amazing Triple-Neck Acoustic Guitar Version of U2’s “With or Without You,” by Luca Stricagnoli

345
Music • Views: 5,077
4

YouTube

WORLD TOUR 2018 lucastricagnoli.com
Get this tune here:
Candyrat: tinyurl.com
Apple Music: tinyurl.com
itunes: tinyurl.com
Spotify: tinyurl.com
Amazon: a.co
LUCA’S INSTAGRAM instagram.com
LUCA’S FACEBOOK facebook.com
LUCA’S WEBSITE lucastricagnoli.com
LUCA’S BOOKING CONTACT info@lucastricagnoli.com

“With Or Without You” by U2, arranged and performed by Luca on his Reversed Triple Neck Guitar built by Davide Serracini. The third neck, reversed, has an e-bow attached to it that keeps the central string vibrating, producing a constant high pitched sound that imitates the iconic original version of the song. The wooden percussive device on the guitar is called Multi Clap. More info below:

VIDEO BY MEG PFEIFFER:
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram instagram.com

GUITAR BY:
Davide Serracini serracini.it

RECORDED AND MIXED BY:
Proton Studio: protonstudio.de

WOODEN PERCUSSIVE DEVICE (MC40 MULTI CLAP) BY:
Schlagwerk schlagwerk.com

TRIGGER CAPO BY:
Jim Dunlop Products: jimdunlop.com

SPIDER CAPO BY:
SpiderCapo spidercapo.com

STRINGS BY:
Dunlop Strings: dunlopstrings.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
A Prairie Home HistorianOne hundred and fifty-five years ago tomorrow, one of the most remarkable stories from the Civil War occurred. "But wait," my historian friends are saying, "Pickett's Charge was on July 3." Yes, that's right, it was... This post isn't about ...
Quoth the raven, Covfefe.
5 hours, 22 minutes ago
Views: 78 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dessa - Velodrome (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Dessa performing "Velodrome" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 27, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgdoomtree.net
Thanos
5 hours, 50 minutes ago
Views: 65 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Paramore: Caught in the Middle [OFFICIAL VIDEO] We're doing it LIVE! Get your tickets to see Paramore on tour now with Foster The People at paramore.net Paramore's music video for 'Caught In The Middle' from the album, After Laughter - available now on Fueled By Ramen. ...
Thanos
6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Views: 66 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Westworld’ Accused in Court of Ripping Off ‘Fallout Shelter’ BALTIMORE (CN) — Coinciding with the official release of the “Westworld” mobile game, Warner Bros. was hit with a federal complaint Thursday that says the game is a wholesale imitation, down to its bugs, of the mega-hit “Fallout Shelter.” ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 428 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deaf Kaki Chumpy - African Fire Live @ Casa BertallotIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 380 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
King Crimson - 21st Century Schizoid Man 21st Century Schizoid Man by KIng Crimson. Filmed in Japan December 2015. An album and DVD from the 2015 tour, Radical Action to Unseat the Hold of Monkey Mind, can be purchased from dgmlive.com as well as audio downloads ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 395 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How Donald Trump Killed the Immigration Bill With 1 Tweet (CNN)For weeks, House Republican leaders have been working behind closed doors to thread the needle on an immigration bill that could secure the support of the bulk on their conference. On Friday morning, President Donald Trump ended all that ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 449 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
“Did You Even READ the Piece?” This Startup Wants to Make That Question Obsolete for Commentors Let’s be honest: Are you going to read this or skim this? In a land of feeds, tidbits, and bullet points, readers don’t often get to the end of a piece — let alone absorb each sentence along the ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 488 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Young the Giant: Simplify (Official Audio) Young The Giant's official audio for their new single 'Simplify' - available now. Download / Stream 'Simplify': lnk.to Catch Young The Giant on Tour this fall with very special guest Lights!More info at: youngthegiant.com Site: youngthegiant.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @youngthegiantInstagram: instagram.comYouTube: ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 346 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Traveller - ‘Nobody Makes It Out’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Traveller performs "Nobody Makes It Out" live in Studio A. Recorded 5.9.18. Host: Alisa AliAudio: Caroline InzucchiCameras: Kristal Ho, Brian Gallagher & Kaylee KurkierewiczEditors: Kaylee Kurkierewicz & Brian Gallagher
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 374 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs