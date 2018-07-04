Now for Something Completely Different: Japanese Math Rock Quartet Tricot, Live in the Studio
tricot are a Japanese Math Rock quartet who write bubbly tunes with a restless energy propelled in forward motion. They pair ping-ponging riffs with round style vocals in a quirky, experimental framework to make for technically satisfying music you can move your feet to.
Recorded on June 14, 2018 in Chicago, IL.
