And Now, the Stunningly Corrupt Anti-Environment Head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, “Resigns”

Announced on Twitter

The only question now is whether Trump is going to nominate this corrupt climate change-denying swamp dweller for the Supreme Court, or have Jeff Sessions “resign” and install Pruitt as Attorney General.

I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this. The Senate confirmed Deputy at EPA, Andrew Wheeler, will… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

…on Monday assume duties as the acting Administrator of the EPA. I have no doubt that Andy will continue on with our great and lasting EPA agenda. We have made tremendous progress and the future of the EPA is very bright! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2018

Andrew Wheeler is another corrupt functionary in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry, and a hard core climate change denier who used to work as a staffer for Sen. James Inhofe. So the destruction of the environment and plundering of America’s resources will continue unabated.

