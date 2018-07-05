Pomplamoose Rocks Hall and Oates: “Rich Girl”

YouTube

So this’ll be our THIRD Hall & Oates cover this year! I’ve got such a mega crush on their song-writing…(Nataly here. It would be weird if Jack said that.) Also, the music videos are CLASSIC. Our friend, Caleb Parker has been mixing songs for the last few months, and I’m SO glad that he added in some tambourine. In case you’re like, “WHERE DID YOU HIDE THE TAMBOURINE PLAYER??!??!” In future videos we should just have someone standing off frame, and then suddenly pan to them when the tambourine comes in.

Listen on Spotify: spoti.fi

Become a patron of our music: patreon.com

A cover of Rich Girl by Pomplamoose

CREDITS

Lead Vocals: Nataly Dawn

Keys: Jack Conte

Guitar: Brian Green

Bass: Nick Campbell

Drums: Ben Rose

Background Vocals (left): Loren Battley

Background Vocals (right): Kathryn Shuman

Engineer: Tim Sonnefeld

Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker

Cinematography: Merlin Showalter

Recorded at Redstar Recording in Los Angeles.