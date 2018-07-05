Pomplamoose Rocks Hall and Oates: “Rich Girl”
So this’ll be our THIRD Hall & Oates cover this year! I’ve got such a mega crush on their song-writing…(Nataly here. It would be weird if Jack said that.) Also, the music videos are CLASSIC. Our friend, Caleb Parker has been mixing songs for the last few months, and I’m SO glad that he added in some tambourine. In case you’re like, “WHERE DID YOU HIDE THE TAMBOURINE PLAYER??!??!” In future videos we should just have someone standing off frame, and then suddenly pan to them when the tambourine comes in.
Listen on Spotify: spoti.fi
Become a patron of our music: patreon.com
A cover of Rich Girl by Pomplamoose
CREDITS
Lead Vocals: Nataly Dawn
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Brian Green
Bass: Nick Campbell
Drums: Ben Rose
Background Vocals (left): Loren Battley
Background Vocals (right): Kathryn Shuman
Engineer: Tim Sonnefeld
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Cinematography: Merlin Showalter
Recorded at Redstar Recording in Los Angeles.