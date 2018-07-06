Trump’s Montana Rally: There’s Something Seriously Wrong With This Guy

For some reason yesterday I decided to subject myself to another Donald Trump hate rally (and yes, that’s exactly what these rallies are).

Maybe it’s because I haven’t watched one of these disgusting events in a while, but he seems to be getting even more delusional and incoherent.

There was plenty of his usual bigotry; vicious hatred directed at the press and Democrats, racist comments about “Pocahontas” directed at Elizabeth Warren and “low IQ” directed at Maxine Waters, wildly exaggerated fear-mongering about MS-13, laughably egomaniacal boasting, and lies, lies, and more lies. But these two verbatim quotes consisting of pure word salad seem to reveal a deeper problem with Trump’s cognitive abilities…

“We do without, like, the musical instruments. This is the only musical, the mouth. And hopefully the brain, attached to the mouth, right? The brain more important than the mouth is the brain. The brain is much more important.” pic.twitter.com/pg9xnghuqM — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 5, 2018

“You know all the rhetic (sic) you see here the thousand points of light. What the hell was that, by the way? ‘Thousand points of light.’ … What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? Oy and it was put out by a Republican [unintelligible mutter…]” pic.twitter.com/vwHbIXWGYa — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 5, 2018

“Rhetic.” We went from a constitutional law professor to… this.

Trump may be completely ignorant of the history, but “thousand points of light” was George H.W. Bush’s phrase for the many community organizations doing volunteer work to improve the lives of Americans. Something Donald Trump obviously doesn’t care about.

Of course, the crowd laughed and cheered as if nothing was wrong.