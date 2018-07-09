We Take a Short Trip Down the QAnon Rabbit Hole

YouTube

Will Sommer makes a really good effort at reporting on a really bad thing — the ever-expanding right wing kitchen-sink conspiracy theory known to its zombie-eyed acolytes as “QAnon:” What Is QAnon? The Craziest Theory of the Trump Era, Explained.

It’s the One Conspiracy Theory To Rule Them All. Pizzagate, Hillary, murder plots, internment camps, prison or execution for everyone they hate, secret deep state Illuminati shit galore, and plenty of antisemitism and racism, of course.

If you check out the #QAnon hashtag on Twitter, you’ll discover an active, buzzing hive of chemically pure right wing lunacy. And let’s not even get into what’s happening on 8chan.

I’ve been sort of following this one from a distance for a while, but it’s kind of shocking how much it’s caught on with the Trumpists, because they’re on top right now. They don’t really need this.

QAnon is unusual, according to University of Miami professor Joseph Uscinski, because it offers Republicans an alternate view of the world when they already control nearly the entire government. Usually, “conspiracy theories are for losers,” Uscinski said, “Normally you don’t expect the winning party to use them, except when they’re in trouble,” Uscinski said.

If you really want to dive down the rabbit hole, here’s a pro-QAnon video that, well, explains things. LGF is not responsible for any damaged synapses caused by viewing this video.

