The Bob Cesca Show: Soy Boy Munchkin
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Soy Boy Munchkin — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; We’re launching our Wednesday show starting this week; Trump nominates Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court; Kavanaugh’s opinion on investigating the president; How this can backfire against Trumpers; Kavanaugh’s speech included obvious lines suggested by Trump; Kavanaugh’s Minnesota Law Review article; The Kennedy Deal; The WalkAway campaign is a Russian op; The Trump Putin Summit; and so much more.