The Bob Cesca Show: Point of Order
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Point Of Order — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; It’s Bob’s Birthday Show; Carol Burnett nominated for an Emmy; Madness in the House Judiciary Committee testimony of Peter Strzok; The Republicans are owned by Russia; Trump threatens to withdraw from NATO; The World War III scenario; Brett Kavanaugh accumulated huge credit debt buying baseball tickets; Kavanaugh’s Jim Jordan problem; Manafort’s Mugshot; Manafort moves to Alexandria jail; Manafort, Kilimnik and Tad Devine; and so much more.