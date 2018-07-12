 

A Fantastic New Jam From Bokanté: “Zyé Ouvè, Zyé Fèmé”

83
Music • Views: 1,193
2

YouTube

Bokanté - Zyé Ouvè, Zyé Fèmé
From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

Digital: radi.al
US: store.groundupmusic.net
European: storeeurope.groundupmusic.net

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.
Music arranged by Michael League.
Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
Chris McQueen - Hammertone guitar
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar
Roosevelt Collier - Lap steel guitar
Michael League - baritone guitar, ukulele bass, vocals

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.
Assisted by Bella Blasko.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

Facebook - @Bokanté / BokanteMusic
Instagram - @BokanteMusic
Twitter - @BokanteMusic
bokante.com

Lyrics

many tried to tell us
that the first would be the last
many books have their bellies filled with it
that the last will be the first
that it’s how life goes, that it’s why we’re here
so we can go back where we came from
and start all over again

eyes open, eyes shut
whether you’re young or old
you pass on by
eyes open, eyes shut
whether you’re young or old
you just go back

nothing is destroyed
everything transforms
no need to run too fast
if when you arrive, you have to start again
life is this way
that’s why we’re here
no reason to believe we’re masters
no reason to believe we’re slaves

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Portugal. The Man - Tidal Wave (Lyric Video)Portugal. the Man - TIdal Wave WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The Manportugaltheman.comfacebook.com instagram.com@portugalthemanSoundCloudportugaltheman.tumblr.com Animations by Sam Binkowsammybinkow.cominstagram.com
Thanos
4 days, 19 hours ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The US Army Is Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits Martha Mendoza, Garance Burke, Associated Press SAN ANTONIO — Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged, the Associated Press has learned. The AP was ...
Cheechako
1 week ago
Views: 246 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dave Alvin - the 4th of July Every year, I find this song, with it's melancholia speaks more to me and every year I've been here, I've shared a version of the song. This year I thought I'd page it as well. Best known as a ...
William Lewis
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 157 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Al Greenery (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio performing "Al Greenery" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 5, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim Beckmann kexp.orgdlo3music.com
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 189 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Khruangbin - Maria También (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Khruangbin performing "Maria También" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 26, 2018. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineers: Tim Iseler & Kevin Suggs Cameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgkhruangbin.com
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 241 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dessa - Velodrome (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Dessa performing "Velodrome" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 27, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgdoomtree.net
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 266 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Paramore: Caught in the Middle [OFFICIAL VIDEO] We're doing it LIVE! Get your tickets to see Paramore on tour now with Foster The People at paramore.net Paramore's music video for 'Caught In The Middle' from the album, After Laughter - available now on Fueled By Ramen. ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 288 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘Westworld’ Accused in Court of Ripping Off ‘Fallout Shelter’ BALTIMORE (CN) — Coinciding with the official release of the “Westworld” mobile game, Warner Bros. was hit with a federal complaint Thursday that says the game is a wholesale imitation, down to its bugs, of the mega-hit “Fallout Shelter.” ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,128 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Deaf Kaki Chumpy - African Fire Live @ Casa BertallotIscriviti al canale qui: goo.gl Facebook: facebook.comTwitter: @bertallotGoogle+ goo.glAscoltaci su: bertallot.com
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,051 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
King Crimson - 21st Century Schizoid Man 21st Century Schizoid Man by KIng Crimson. Filmed in Japan December 2015. An album and DVD from the 2015 tour, Radical Action to Unseat the Hold of Monkey Mind, can be purchased from dgmlive.com as well as audio downloads ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,136 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Little Green Footballs