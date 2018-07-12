A Fantastic New Jam From Bokanté: “Zyé Ouvè, Zyé Fèmé”

YouTube

Bokanté - Zyé Ouvè, Zyé Fèmé

From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.

***Please set to HD (or at least 480p).

Digital: radi.al

US: store.groundupmusic.net

European: storeeurope.groundupmusic.net

Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.

Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.

Music arranged by Michael League.

Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.

Produced by Michael League.

Personnel:

Malika Tirolien - vocals

Jamey Haddad - percussion

André Ferrari - percussion

Keita Ogawa - percussion

Chris McQueen - Hammertone guitar

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar

Roosevelt Collier - Lap steel guitar

Michael League - baritone guitar, ukulele bass, vocals

Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.

Assisted by Bella Blasko.

Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.

Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.

Facebook - @Bokanté / BokanteMusic

Instagram - @BokanteMusic

Twitter - @BokanteMusic

bokante.com

Lyrics

many tried to tell us

that the first would be the last

many books have their bellies filled with it

that the last will be the first

that it’s how life goes, that it’s why we’re here

so we can go back where we came from

and start all over again

eyes open, eyes shut

whether you’re young or old

you pass on by

eyes open, eyes shut

whether you’re young or old

you just go back

nothing is destroyed

everything transforms

no need to run too fast

if when you arrive, you have to start again

life is this way

that’s why we’re here

no reason to believe we’re masters

no reason to believe we’re slaves