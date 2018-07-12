A Fantastic New Jam From Bokanté: “Zyé Ouvè, Zyé Fèmé”
Bokanté - Zyé Ouvè, Zyé Fèmé
From the album “Strange Circles,” out now on GroundUP Music.
Recorded and filmed at Dreamland Studios in West Hurley, New York, in April of 2016.
Written by Michael League & Malika Tirolien.
Music arranged by Michael League.
Vocals arranged and lyrics written by Malika Tirolien.
Produced by Michael League.
Personnel:
Malika Tirolien - vocals
Jamey Haddad - percussion
André Ferrari - percussion
Keita Ogawa - percussion
Chris McQueen - Hammertone guitar
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar
Roosevelt Collier - Lap steel guitar
Michael League - baritone guitar, ukulele bass, vocals
Engineered and mixed by Nic Hard.
Assisted by Bella Blasko.
Mastered by Scott Hull at Masterdisk NYC.
Filmed by Andy LaViolette, Simon C.F. Yu, Yusuke Suzuki, and Michael League.
Lyrics
many tried to tell us
that the first would be the last
many books have their bellies filled with it
that the last will be the first
that it’s how life goes, that it’s why we’re here
so we can go back where we came from
and start all over again
eyes open, eyes shut
whether you’re young or old
you pass on by
eyes open, eyes shut
whether you’re young or old
you just go back
nothing is destroyed
everything transforms
no need to run too fast
if when you arrive, you have to start again
life is this way
that’s why we’re here
no reason to believe we’re masters
no reason to believe we’re slaves