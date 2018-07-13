Remember When Donald Trump Asked Russia to Hack Hillary Clinton? They Did What He Asked.
Three days before our so-called president is scheduled to meet Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, special prosecutor Robert Mueller has indicted 12 Russian officials for 2016 election hacking.
And the indictment reveals that during the campaign, when Trump infamously asked Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton’s emails, they responded right away by changing their targets and aggressively trying to do what Trump asked.
Trump said, “Russia, if you’re listening…”
They were.
The 12, who are members of the GRU, Russia’s military intelligence agency, are accused of stealing usernames and passwords of volunteers in Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign, including its chairman John Podesta. They also allegedly hacked into the computer network of the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in an operation starting around March 2016.
The charges include conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S., aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to launder money. They are accused of releasing the stolen emails on the web.
[…]
The indictment said the Russians shifted their hacking tactics “on or about July 27, 2016” to target a domain hosted by a provider used by Clinton’s personal office and 76 email addresses at the Clinton campaign’s Internet domain. That was the same day that Trump urged the Russians “to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”