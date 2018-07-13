Remember When Donald Trump Asked Russia to Hack Hillary Clinton? They Did What He Asked.

Three days before our so-called president is scheduled to meet Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, special prosecutor Robert Mueller has indicted 12 Russian officials for 2016 election hacking.

And the indictment reveals that during the campaign, when Trump infamously asked Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton’s emails, they responded right away by changing their targets and aggressively trying to do what Trump asked.

Trump said, “Russia, if you’re listening…”

They were.

