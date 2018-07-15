Video: Here’s the 10-Minute Preview of Sascha Baron Cohen’s Outrageously Funny “Who Is America? (2018)”

YouTube

WHO IS AMERICA? is a half-hour series from comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, in his return to series television for the first time in more than a decade in the genre he created first in Da Ali G Show. In the works over the past year, WHO IS AMERICA? explores the diverse individuals who populate our unique nation, and features Baron Cohen experimenting in the playground of 2018 America. The seven-episode series premieres Sunday, July 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and is currently available on demand, only on SHOWTIME.

