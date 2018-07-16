In Which Donald Trump Blames “US Stupidity” for Poor Relations With Russia

We all knew Trump’s meeting with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin was going to be horrible. And it was.

He prefaced the meeting with a tweet blaming “US stupidity” for the poor state of relations with Russia.

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Not election hacking. Not assassinations of journalists, political opponents, and critics. Not the invasion and annexation of Crimea.

US stupidity.

And Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave him a pat on the head for this one.

Then, after meeting privately with Putin for two hours, Trump gave a press conference in which he backed Putin’s claim that Russia had nothing to do with hacking the 2016 election.

And Putin admitted openly that he wanted Trump to win the election.

At #HelsinkiSummit, @JonLemire and @jeffmason1 asked Putin: “Did you want Trump to win the election and did you direct any of your officials to help him with that?”#Putin responded: “Yes I did, yes I did.”How is this not cataclysmic? #TrumpPutinSummit pic.twitter.com/cL57dGMboS — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) July 16, 2018

They’re laughing at us.

I don’t know what else to say at this point. The grand experiment of the United States has never been in greater danger from its own leader.

