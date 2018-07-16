 

In Which Donald Trump Blames “US Stupidity” for Poor Relations With Russia

680
Politics • Views: 5,274
2

We all knew Trump’s meeting with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin was going to be horrible. And it was.

He prefaced the meeting with a tweet blaming “US stupidity” for the poor state of relations with Russia.

Not election hacking. Not assassinations of journalists, political opponents, and critics. Not the invasion and annexation of Crimea.

US stupidity.

And Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave him a pat on the head for this one.

Then, after meeting privately with Putin for two hours, Trump gave a press conference in which he backed Putin’s claim that Russia had nothing to do with hacking the 2016 election.

And Putin admitted openly that he wanted Trump to win the election.

They’re laughing at us.

I don’t know what else to say at this point. The grand experiment of the United States has never been in greater danger from its own leader.

Also see
Trump-Putin Meeting: How Will Republicans React? - The Atlantic Trump is now repaying Putin for helping him win the presidency Trump fist-bumped Turkish leader Erdogan, said he “does things the right way” John Brennan: Trump-Putin press conference “nothing short of treasonous” Trump wins sympathy from Russian media ahead of summit

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Portugal. The Man - Tidal Wave (Lyric Video)Portugal. the Man - TIdal Wave WOODSTOCK available now!atlantic.lnk.to Follow Portugal. The Manportugaltheman.comfacebook.com instagram.com@portugalthemanSoundCloudportugaltheman.tumblr.com Animations by Sam Binkowsammybinkow.cominstagram.com
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 483 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The US Army Is Quietly Discharging Immigrant Recruits Martha Mendoza, Garance Burke, Associated Press SAN ANTONIO — Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged, the Associated Press has learned. The AP was ...
Cheechako
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 437 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dave Alvin - the 4th of July Every year, I find this song, with it's melancholia speaks more to me and every year I've been here, I've shared a version of the song. This year I thought I'd page it as well. Best known as a ...
William Lewis
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 347 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Al Greenery (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio performing "Al Greenery" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 5, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Jim Beckmann kexp.orgdlo3music.com
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 378 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Khruangbin - Maria También (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Khruangbin performing "Maria También" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 26, 2018. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineers: Tim Iseler & Kevin Suggs Cameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgkhruangbin.com
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 514 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dessa - Velodrome (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Dessa performing "Velodrome" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 27, 2018. Host: Kevin ColeAudio Engineer: Kevin SuggsCameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Kendall Rock & Justin WilmoreEditor: Scott Holpainen kexp.orgdoomtree.net
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 449 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Paramore: Caught in the Middle [OFFICIAL VIDEO] We're doing it LIVE! Get your tickets to see Paramore on tour now with Foster The People at paramore.net Paramore's music video for 'Caught In The Middle' from the album, After Laughter - available now on Fueled By Ramen. ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 478 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs